Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Veerapandi profile: AIADMK's P Manonmani won constituency in 2016

Veerapandi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Salem district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Salem Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Veerapandi constituency had a total of 2,39,268 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Veerapandi in the previous Assembly election was 86.40 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, P Manonmani of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Veerapandi seat. He won 94,470 votes, as against 79,497 votes won by his main rival A Rajendran of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In the 2011 election, SK Selvam of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Veerapandi seat.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).