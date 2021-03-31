Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Vedasandur profile: AIADMK's VPB Paramasivam won seat in 2016

Vedasandur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu

Vedasandur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Vedasandur constituency had a total of 2,46,548 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Vedasandur in the previous Assembly election was 80.54 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, VPB Paramasivam of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Vedasandur seat. He won 97,555 votes, as against 77,627 votes won by his main rival KC Palanisamy of the DMK party.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, Palanichamy S of AIADMDK won this seat against Dhandapani M of Congress.

The Vedasandur Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).