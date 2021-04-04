Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Vedaranyam profile: AIADMK's OS Manian won seat in 2016 polls

The voter turnout in Nannilam in the previous Assembly election was 80.50 percent

Vedaranyam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Vedaranyam constituency had a total of 1,80,294 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, OS Manian of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Vedaranyam seat. He won 60,836 votes, as against 37,838 votes won by his main rival PV Rajendran of Congress.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, NV Kamaraj of AIADMK won this seat against SK Vedarathinam of Congress.

The Vedaranyam Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).