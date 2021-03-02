Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Uthiramerur profile: DMK's K Sundar won constituency in 2016

Uthiramerur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu

Uthiramerur Assembly Election 2021: Uthiramerur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Kancheepuram Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Uthiramerur constituency had a total of 2,39,472 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Uthiramerur in the previous Assembly election was 83 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, K Sundar of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Uthiramerur seat. He won 85,513 votes, as against 73,357 votes won by his main rival P Ganesan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the 2011 election, P Ganesan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Uthiramerur seat by beating Ponkumar of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The Uthiramerur Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Cheyyur profile: DMK's RT Arasu won constituency in 2016