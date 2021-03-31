Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Usilampatti profile: AIADMK's Neethipathi P won seat in 2016

Usilampatti is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu

Usilampatti is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Madurai Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Usilampatti constituency had a total of 2,53,826 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Usilampatti in the previous Assembly election was 78.25 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Neethipathi P of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Usilampatti seat. He won 1,06,349 votes, as against 73,443 votes won by his main rival Ilamakezhan K of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) won this seat in the 2011 Assembly elections. AIFB candidate Kathiravan PV defeated his nearest contender by 15,320 votes. With 72,933 votes, DMK's Ramasamy S.O. was the runner-up. The voter turnout was 79.37 percent

The Usilampatti Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).