Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Ulundurpettai profile: AIADMK's R Kumaraguru currently represents constituency

Ulundurpettai is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Viluppuram district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Viluppuram Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Ulundurpettai constituency had a total of 2,74,436 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Ulundurpettai in the previous Assembly election was 82.89 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, R Kumaraguru of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Ulundurpettai seat. He won 81,973 votes, as against 77,809 votes won by his main rival GR Vasanthavel of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In the 2011 election, R Kumaraguru of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Ulundurpettai seat by defeating M Mohamed Yousuf of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.