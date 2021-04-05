Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Udhayanidhi Stalin profile: M Karunanidhi's grandson set to make electoral debut

Udhayanidhi Stalin will be contesting from the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's youth wing leader and grandson of late M Karunanidhi, Udhayanidhi Stalin will be contesting from the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency. This will be his electoral debut.

He is an actor-producer and a third-generation politician from the DMK's first family, following the footsteps of his grandfather M Karunanidhi and father MK Stalin.

This time, the Karunanidhi family scion will take on Pattali Makkal Katchi’s 61-year-old AVA Kassali, a businessman, who hails from Thoothukudi in the upcoming polls.

The Chepauk-Triplicane constituency is the smallest in the state and Udhayanidhi had given in an application with other candidates for the post. During his interview, he was reportedly asked if he could campaign in all other constituencies for the party and manage to garner votes if Chepauk was allotted to him, as per The NewsMinute.

Reports have suggested that Stalin himself was against the idea of Udhayanidhi contesting because it would prove critics, who accused him of promoting his own son within the party, as true.

The late chief minister, M Karunanidhi, had contested from the Chepauk constituency thrice in 1996, 2001, and 2006, winning on all three occasions. The twin localities of Chepauk and Triplicane were merged following the delimitation exercise in 2008.

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.