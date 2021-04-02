Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Tittakudi profile: DMK's L Ganesan won seat reserved under SC category in 2016
Tittakudi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency. It is a Scheduled Caste reserved constituency
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Tittakudi constituency had a total of 2,06,089 registered voters.
The Tittakudi Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Tittakudi in the previous Assembly election was 77.72 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, L Ganesan of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (DMK) won the Tittakudi seat. He received 65,139 votes, as against 62,927 votes received by his main rival P Ayyasamy of AIADMK.
In the 2011 Assembly polls, K Tamil Azhagan of DMDK won this seat against M Sinthanaiselvan of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
