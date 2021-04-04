Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Tiruvarur profile: Ex-CM M Karunanidhi held seat; DMK won 2019 bypolls

In the by-election held in 2019, DMK retained the seat with party candidate Kalaivanan Poondi K winning the seat by a margin of over 64,000 votes

Tiruvarur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Tiruvarur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Tiruvarur constituency had a total of 2,53,227 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Nannilam in the previous Assembly election was 77.71 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, M Karunanidhi, former chief minister of Tamil Nadu and leader of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had won the Tiruvarur seat. He received 1,21,473 votes, as against 53,107 votes received by his main rival Pannerselvam R of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK).

His death on 7 August 2018 necessitated bypolls to the constituency. In the by-election held in 2019, DMK retained the seat with party candidate Kalaivanan Poondi K winning the seat by a margin of over 64,000 votes.

In the 2011 assembly elections, the DMK got a resounding victory in this constituency. With a winning margin of 50,249 votes, it managed to retain the Thiruvarur seat for the fourth consecutive term. DMK patron M Karunanidhi was the winning candidate bagging 1,09,014 votes. His nearest opponent, Rajendran M of DMK, got 58,765 votes. The voter turnout was an impressive 82.69 percent.

The Tiruvarur Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).