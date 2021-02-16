Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Tiruvallur profile: DMK's VG Raajendran won constituency in 2016

Tiruvallur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu

Tiruvallur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Tiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,57,558 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Tiruvallur in the previous Assembly election was 80.08 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, VG Raajendran of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Tiruvallur seat. He won 80,473 votes, as against 75,335 votes won by his main rival A Baskaran of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

In the 2011 election, BV Ramanaa of the AIADMK had won the Tiruvallur seat by beating EA Shiaji of the DMK.

The Tiruvallur Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).