Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Tiruvadanai profile: AIADMK's Karunaas won seat in 2016

Tiruvadanai is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Tiruvadanai constituency had a total of 2,73,644 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Tiruvadanai in the previous Assembly election was 68.21 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Karunaas of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Tiruvadanai seat. He won 89,365 votes, as against 56,143 votes won by his main rival Thivakaran SP of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

This Assembly seat was won by the Suba Thangavelan of DMK party in the 2011 Assembly elections by beating Mujupur Rahman S of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK).

The Ramanathapuram Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).