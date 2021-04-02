Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Tiruppattur profile: DMK's KR Periyakaruppan won seat in 2016

Tiruppattur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu

Tiruppattur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Tiruppattur constituency had a total of 2,68,126 registered voters.

The Tiruppattur Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Tiruppattur in the previous Assembly election was 74.10 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, KR Periyakaruppan of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Tiruppattur seat. He won 1,10,719 votes, as against 68,715 votes won by his main rival Asokan KR of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK).

In the 2011 Assembly polls, KG Ramesh of AIADMK won this seat against S Rajendran of DMK.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).