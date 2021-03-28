Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Tirunelveli profile: DMK's Lakshmanan ALS won seat in 2016

Tirunelveli is an open constituency and one of the oldest assembly segments of Tamil Nadu since independence

Tirunelveli is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency. It is an open constituency and one of the oldest assembly segments of Tamil Nadu since independence.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Tirunelveli constituency had a total of 2,53,520 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Tirunelveli in the previous Assembly election was 71.35 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Lakshmanan ALS of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Tirunelveli seat by a very narrow margin. He won 81,761 votes, as against 81,160 votes won by his main rival Nainar Nagenthran of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK).

In the 2011 assembly elections, the AIADMK party won this seat by a formidable margin of 38,491 votes. The winning candidate, Nainar Nagenthran, bagged 86,220 votes. Lakshmanan ALS, the runner-up from DMK, got 47,729 votes. The voter turnout was 76.69 percent

The Tirunelveli Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).