Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Tirumangalam profile: AIADMK's RB Udhayakumar won seat in 2016

Tirumangalam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu

Tirumangalam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Madurai Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Tirumangalam constituency had a total of 2,61,622 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Tirumangalam in the previous Assembly election was 77.98 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, RB Udhayakumar of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Tirumangalam seat. He won 1,03,129 votes, as against 72,933 votes won by his main rival Jeyaram R of Congress.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, M Muthuramalingam of AIADMK won this seat by beating M Muthuramalingam of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The Tirumangalam Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).