Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Tirukkoyilur profile: DMK's K Ponmudy won constituency in 2016

Tirukkoyilur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Viluppuram district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Viluppuram Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Tirukkoyilur constituency had a total of 2,39,087 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Tirukkoyilur in the previous Assembly election was 78.82 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, K Ponmudy of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Tirukkoyilur seat. He won 93,837 votes, as against 52,780 votes won by his main rival G Gothandaraman of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the 2011 election, L Venkatesan of the Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam (DMDK) had won the Tirukkoyilur seat by defeating M Thangam of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.