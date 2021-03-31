Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Tiruchuli profile: BSP's Siva Ilangovan won seat in 2016

Tiruchuli is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu

Tiruchuli is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Tenkasi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Tiruchuli constituency had a total of 2,0,7142 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Tiruchuli in the previous Assembly election was 80.98 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Siva Ilangovan of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won the Tiruchuli seat. He won by a slim margin of 576 votes, as against 506 votes won by his main rival M Sekar who fought independently.

This Assembly seat was won by the Thangam Thenarasu of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party in the 2011 Assembly elections by beating Esakki Muthu of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK).

The Tiruchuli Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).