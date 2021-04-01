Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Tiruchirappalli West profile: DMK's KN Nehru won seat in 2016 polls

Tiruchirappalli West is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruchirappalli, district of Tamil Nadu

Tiruchirappalli West is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruchirappalli, district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Tiruchirappalli West constituency had a total of 2,54,751 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Tiruchirappalli West in the previous Assembly election was 70.43 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, KN Nehru of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (DMK) won the Tiruchirappalli West seat. He is a former Minister for Transport in the Government of Tamil Nadu. He won 92,049 votes, as against 63,634 votes won by his main rival Manoharan R of the AIDMK party.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, N Mariam Pitchai of AIADMDK won this seat against KN Nehru of DMK.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).