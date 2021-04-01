Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Tiruchirappalli East profile: AIADMK's Natarajan N won seat in 2016 polls

Tiruchirappalli East is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruchirappalli, district of Tamil Nadu

Tiruchirappalli East is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruchirappalli, district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Tiruchirappalli East constituency had a total of 2,42,482 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Tiruchirappalli East in the previous Assembly election was 68.86 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Natarajan N of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Tiruchirappalli East seat. He won 79,938 votes, as against 58,044 votes won by his main rival Kalaichelvan D of the AIDMK party.

In the 2011 Assembly polls,Manoharan R of AIADMDK won this seat against Anbil Periyasamy of DMK.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).