Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Tindivanam profile: DMK's P Seethapathy currently represents constituency

Tindivanam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Viluppuram district of Tamil Nadu

Tindivanam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Viluppuram district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Viluppuram Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Tindivanam constituency had a total of 2,21,864 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Tindivanam in the previous Assembly election was 78.94 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, P Seethapathy of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Tindivanam seat. He won 61,879 votes, as against 61,778 votes won by his main rival SP Rajendran of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the 2011 election, D Haridoss of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Tindivanam seat by defeating MP Shankar of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.