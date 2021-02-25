Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Thousand Lights profile: DMK's KK Selvam won constituency in 2016

Thousand Lights is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu

Thousand Lights Assembly Election 2021: Thousand Lights is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Chennai (Central) Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Thousand Lights constituency had a total of 2,35,724 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Thousand Lights in the previous Assembly election was 60.41 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, KK Selvam of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Thousand Lights seat. He won 61,726 votes, as against 52,897 votes won by his main rival B Valarmathi of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the 2011 election, B Valarmathi of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Thousand Lights seat by beating Hasan Mohammed Jinnah of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The Thousand Lights Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).