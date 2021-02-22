Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Thiruvottiyur profile: DMK's KPP Samy won seat in 2016

Thiruvottiyur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu

Thiruvottiyur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Chennai (North) Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,84,010 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Thiruvottiyur in the previous Assembly election was 66.92 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, KPP Samy of the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) won the Thiruvottiyur seat. He won 82,205 votes, as against 77,342 votes won by his main rival B Balraj of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The constituency is currently vacant, as Samy passed away on 27 February, 2020.

In the 2011 election, K Kuppan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Thiruvottiyur seat by beating KPP Samy of the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam).

The Thiruvottiyur Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).