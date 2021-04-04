Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Thiruvidamarudur profile: DMK's Chezhiaan Govi won second term in 2016 polls

The voter turnout in Thiruvidamarudur in the previous Assembly election was 78.99 percent

Thiruvidamarudur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Thanjavur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Thiruvidamarudur constituency had a total of 2,34,108 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Thiruvidamarudur in the previous Assembly election was 78.99 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Chezhiaan Govi of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Thiruvidamarudur seat. He won 77,538 votes, as against 77,006 votes won by his main rivalSettu U of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK).

In the 2011 Assembly polls, Chezhiaan Govi of DMK won this seat against Pandiyarajan T of AIDMK.

The Thiruvidamarudur Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).