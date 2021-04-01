Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Thiruverumbur profile: DMK's Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi won seat in 2016 polls

Thiruverumbur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruchirappalli, district of Tamil Nadu

Thiruverumbur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruchirappalli, district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Thiruverumbur constituency had a total of 2,67,001 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Thiruverumbur in the previous Assembly election was 68.53 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (DMK) party won the Thiruverumbur seat. He won 85,950 votes, as against 69,255 votes won by his main rival Kalaichelvan D of the AIDMK party.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, S Senthilkumar of DMDK won this seat against KN Seharan of DMK.

The Thiruverumbur Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).