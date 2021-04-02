Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Thiruvaiyaru profile: DMK's Durai Chandrasekaran won fourth term in 2016

Thiruvaiyaru is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Thanjavur Lok Sabha constituency

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Thiruvaiyaru constituency had a total of 2,48,086 registered voters.

The Thiruvaiyaru Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Thiruvaiyaru in the previous Assembly election was 81.84 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Durai Chandrasekaran of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won fourth term from the Thiruvaiyaru constituency. Prior to this, he was elected to Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly as a DMK candidate from Thiruvaiyaru constituency in the 1989, 1996 and 2006.

He received 98,985 votes, as against 85,411 votes received by his main rival MGM Subramanian of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK).

In the 2011 Assembly election, DMK candidate S Aranganathan failed to retain the seat for the party. M Rethinasami of AIADMK won this seat in the 2011 polls.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).