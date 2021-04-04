Politics

Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Thiruthuraipoondi (SC) profile: DMK's Adalarasan P won seat by over 21,000 votes in 2016

DMK's Adalarasan had wrested the Thiruthuraipoondi Assembly seat from the CPI in the 2016 polls

April 04, 2021
Representational image. Image courtesy: News18

Thiruthuraipoondi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Tiruvarur Lok Sabha constituency. It is a Scheduled Caste reserved constituency

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Thiruthuraipoondi constituency had a total of 2,22,916 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Thiruthuraipoondi in the previous Assembly election was 78.78 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Adalarasan P of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (DMK) won the Thiruthuraipoondi seat. He won 1,00,918 votes, as against 79,642 votes won by his main rival Umamaheswari of AIADMK.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, K Ulaganathan of Communist Party of India party won this seat against P Selvadurai of Congress.

The Thiruthuraipoondi Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Updated Date: April 04, 2021

