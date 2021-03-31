Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Thiruparankundram profile: AIADMK's SM Seenivel won seat in 2016

Thiruparankundram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu

Thiruparankundram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Madurai Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Thiruparankundram constituency had a total of 2,79,599 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Thiruparankundram in the previous Assembly election was 70.63 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, SM Seenivel of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Thiruparankundram seat. He won 93,453 votes, as against 70,461 votes won by his main rival M Manimaran of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In the 2011 Assembly polls, M Muthuramalingam of AIADMK won this seat by beating M Manimaran of DMK.

The Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).