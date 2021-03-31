Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Madurai West profile: AIADMK's Sellur K Raju won seat in past two polls

Madurai West is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Madurai Lok Sabha constituency

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Madurai West constituency had a total of 2,80,863 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Madurai West in the previous Assembly election was 65.58 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Sellur K Raju of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Madurai West seat. He won 82,529 votes, as against 66,131 votes won by his main rival G Thalapathi of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In the 2011 Assembly polls, Sellur K Raju of AIADMK won this seat by beating Thalapathi of DMK.

The Madurai West Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).