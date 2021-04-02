Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Thirumayam profile: DMK's S Regupathy won seat in 2016

The voter turnout in Thirumayam in the previous Assembly election was 76.22 percent

Thirumayam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Pudukkottai Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Thirumayam constituency had a total of 2,08,304 registered voters.

The Thirumayam Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Thirumayam in the previous Assembly election was 76.22 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, S Regupathy of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Thirumayam seat. He won 72,373 votes, as against 71,607 votes won by his main rival PK Vairamuthu of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the 2011 Assembly polls, Vairamuthu of AIADMK won this seat against Subburam RM of Congress.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).