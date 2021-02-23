Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar profile: DMK's P Sivakumar won seat in 2016

Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu

Thiru. Vi. Ka. Assembly Election 2021: Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Chennai (North) Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar constituency had a total of 2,14,976 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar in the previous Assembly election was 59.88 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, P Sivakumar of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar seat. He won 61,744 votes, as against 58,422 votes won by his main rival V Neelakandan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the 2011 election, V Neelakandan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar seat by beating C Natesan of the Indian National Congress (INC).

The Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).