Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Thanjavur profile: AIADMK's TKG Neelamegam won 2019 byelection

The Election Commission had withdrawn the notification for election in Thanjavur Assembly seat in 2016 after reports of large scale distribution of money and gifts to electors by candidates and political parties surfaced

Thanjavur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Thanjavur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Thanjavur constituency had a total of 2,25,366 registered voters.

The Thanjavur Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Thanjavur in the previous Assembly election was 73.02 percent.

Past election results and winners

First time in the electoral history of India, the Election Commission of India (ECI) based on reports of large scale distribution of money and gifts to elector by the candidates and political parties in two Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu has decided to rescind the notification and conduct elections afresh in due course of time. One of these constituencies was Thanjavur.

The by-election to the seat took place in 2019 during which TKG Neelamegam of the DMK won the seat receiving 88,972 seats. The runner-up was R Gandhi of the AIADMK, who received 54,992 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections, the AIADMK secured an important win from this seat. It toppled the DMK which had retained this seat for three consecutive terms. M Rengasamy, the winning AIADMK candidate, got 75,415 votes. His main contender, NM Ubayadullah of DMK, got 68,086. The voter turnout was 74.02 percent.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).