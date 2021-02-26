Politics

Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Tambaram profile: DMK's SR Raja currently represents constituency

Tambaram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu

FP Research February 26, 2021 23:15:05 IST
Tambaram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Tambaram constituency had a total of 3,81,359 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Tambaram in the previous Assembly election was 61.71 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, SR Raja of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Tambaram seat. He won 1,01,835 votes, as against 87,390 votes won by his main rival C Rajendran of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the 2011 election, TKM Chinnayya of the AIADMK had won the Tambaram seat by beating SR Raja of the DMK.

Election date and timing

The Tambaram Assembly constituency will vote along with 233 other constituencies on 6 April while counting of votes will take place on 2 May, the Election Commission announced on 26 February.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 234 seats, of which 188 seats are under the general category, 44 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

Updated Date: February 26, 2021 23:55:06 IST

