Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Sulur profile: AIADMK's VP Kandhasamy currently represents seat

Sulur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Sulur constituency had a total of 2,81,890 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Sulur in the previous Assembly election was 75.60 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, R Kanagaraj of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Sulur seat. He won 1,00,977 votes, as against 64,346 votes won by his main rival VMC Manoharan of the Indian National Congress (INC).

However, Kanagaraj passed away due to a cardiac arrest on 21 March, 2019. In bypolls held later that year, the AIADMK's VP Kandhasamy won against the DMK's Pongalur N Palanisamy.

In the 2011 election, K Thinakaran of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam had won the Sulur seat by defeating ER Eswaran of the Kongunadu Munnetra Kazhagam (KNMK).

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.