Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Srivilliputhur profile: AIADMK's Chandra Prabha M won seat in 2016 polls

Srivilliputhur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Srivilliputhur constituency had a total of 2,33,156 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Srivilliputhur in the previous Assembly election was 76.61 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Chandra Prabha M of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Srivilliputhur seat. He won 88,103 votes, as against 51,430 votes won by his main rival Muthukumar C of Puthiya Tamilagam (PT).

This Assembly seat was won by the V. Ponnupandi of Communist Party of India (CPI) in the 2011 Assembly elections by beating RVKDurai of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The Srivilliputhur Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).