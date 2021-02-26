Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Sriperumbudur profile: AIADMK's K Palani won constituency in 2016

The Sriperumbudur Assembly constituency will vote along with 233 other constituencies on 6 April while counting of votes will take place on 2 May

Sriperumbudur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Sriperumbudur constituency had a total of 3,06,296 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Sriperumbudur in the previous Assembly election was 77.10 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, K Palani of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Sriperumbudur seat. He won 1,01,001 votes, as against 90,285 votes won by his main rival Selva Perunthagai K of the Indian National Congress.

In the 2011 election, R Perumal of the AIADMK had won the Sriperumbudur seat by beating D Yasoda of the Indian National Congress.

Election date and timing

The Sriperumbudur Assembly constituency will vote along with 233 other constituencies on 6 April while counting of votes will take place on 2 May, the Election Commission announced on 26 February.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 234 seats, of which 188 seats are under the general category, 44 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.