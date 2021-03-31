Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Sivakasi profile: AIADMK's Rajenthrabhalaji KT won seat in 2016

Sivakasi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu

Sivakasi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Sivakasi constituency had a total of 2,37,773 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Sivakasi in the previous Assembly election was 73.89 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Rajenthrabhalaji KT of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) party won the Sivakasi seat. He won 76,734 votes, as against 61,986 votes won by his main rival Sreeraj C of Congress.

This Assembly seat was won by the K. T. Rajenthra Bhalaji of AIADMK party in the 2011 Assembly elections by beating Vanaraja T of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The Sivakasi Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).