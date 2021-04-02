Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Sivaganga profile: AIADMK's G Baskaran wrested seat from CPM in 2016

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, AIADMK's Baskaran received 81,697 votes while his main rival Sathianathana M alias Meppal M Sakthi of the DMK received 75,061 votes

Sivaganga is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Sivagangai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Sivagangai Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Sivaganga constituency had a total of 2,73,251 registered voters.

The Sivaganga Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Sivaganga in the previous Assembly election was 69.29 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, G Baskaran, of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Sivaganga seat. Baskaran received 81,697 votes while his main rival Sathianathana M alias Meppal M Sakthi of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) received 75,061 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, S Gunasekaran of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) won this seat against Rajasekaran V of Congress.

The Sivaganga Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).