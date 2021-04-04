Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Sirkazhi profile: AIADMK's PV Bharathi won seat reserved unde SC category in 2016

The Sirkazhi Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021

Sirkazhi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mayiladuturai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Mayiladuturai Lok Sabha constituency. It is a Scheduled Caste reserved constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Sirkazhi constituency had a total of 2,31,675 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Sirkazhi in the previous Assembly election was 76.70 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, PV Bharathi of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Sirkazhi seat. He won 70,949 votes, as against 66,171 votes won by his main rival S Killai Ravindran of DMK.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, Sakthi M of AIADMK won this seat against Durairajan P of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).