Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Singanallur profile: DMK's N Karthik won seat in 2016 polls
In the 2011 Assembly polls, Chinnasamy R of the AIADMK won this seat against Mayura S Jayakumar of the Congress.
Singanallur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Singanallur constituency had a total of 3,04,833 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Singanallur in the previous Assembly election was 61.85 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, N Karthik of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party won the Singanallur seat. He won 75,459 votes, as against 70,279 votes won by his main rival Singai Muthu N of the AIADMK party.
In the 2011 Assembly polls, Chinnasamy R of the AIADMK won this seat against Mayura S Jayakumar of the Congress party.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
also read
Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Experts flag financial burden as AIADMK, DMK shower freebies in poll manifestos
Experts questioned if the two parties have done any financial burden calculation before announcing the freebies, especially since the state's debt is expected to rise to Rs 5.70 lakh crore by March 2022
MK Stalin urges Rahul Gandhi to forge Tamil Nadu-like alliance against BJP at national level
Stalin said India was ‘suffocating due to communal, fascist’ forces, while also blaming the Centre for unleashing a 'cultural attack' on Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu polls 2021: AIADMK is a 'mere mask', RSS and BJP behind it, alleges Rahul Gandhi
The 'old AIADMK' is dead and gone, Rahul claimed, alluding to party supremo J Jayalalithaa, who died in 2016 and who had opposed the BJP in 2014 Lok Sabha polls