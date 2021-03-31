Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Singanallur profile: DMK's N Karthik won seat in 2016 polls

In the 2011 Assembly polls, Chinnasamy R of the AIADMK won this seat against Mayura S Jayakumar of the Congress.

Singanallur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Singanallur constituency had a total of 3,04,833 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Singanallur in the previous Assembly election was 61.85 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, N Karthik of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party won the Singanallur seat. He won 75,459 votes, as against 70,279 votes won by his main rival Singai Muthu N of the AIADMK party.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, Chinnasamy R of the AIADMK won this seat against Mayura S Jayakumar of the Congress party.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).