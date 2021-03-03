Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Sholinghur profile: AIADMK's G Sampathu currently represents seat

Sholinghur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Vellore district of Tamil Nadu

Sholinghur Assembly Election 2021: Sholinghur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Sholinghur constituency had a total of 2,57,291 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Sholinghur in the previous Assembly election was 82.03 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, NG Parthiban Mudaliar of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Sholinghur seat. He won 77,651 votes, as against 67,919 votes won by his main rival AM Munirathinam Mudaliar of the Indian National Congress.

However, Parthiban Mudaliar was subsequently disqualified from the Tamil Nadu Assembly for supporting the AIADMK's rebel faction led by TTV Dhinakaran.

In bypolls held for the seat in 2019, the AIADMK's G Sampathu defeated the DMK's A Asokan.

In the 2011 election, PR Manogar of the Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam had won the Sholinghur seat by beating Independent AM Munira.

The Sholinghur Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).