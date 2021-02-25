Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Sholinganallur profile: DMK's Aravind Ramesh won constituency in 2016

Sholinganallur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu

Sholinganallur Assembly Election 2021: Sholinganallur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Chennai (South) Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Sholinganallur constituency had a total of 6,02,472 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Sholinganallur in the previous Assembly election was 57.38 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Aravind Ramesh of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Sholinganallur seat. He won 1,47,014 votes, as against 1,32101 votes won by his main rival Sundaram N of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the 2011 election, KP Kandan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Sholinganallur seat by beating SS Balaji of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

The Sholinganallur Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).