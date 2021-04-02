Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Sholavandan (SC) profile: AIADMK's Manickam K won seat in 2016

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Sholavandan is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Madurai Lok Sabha constituency. It is a Scheduled Caste reserved constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Sholavandan constituency had a total of 2,06,488 registered voters.

The Sholavandan Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Sholavandan in the previous Assembly election was 80.55 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Manickam K of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Sholavandan seat. He received 70,460 votes while his main rival C Bhavani of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) received 51,621 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, Karuppiah MV of AIADMK had won this seat by beating Ilanseliyan M of Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

