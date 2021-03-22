Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Senthamangalam profile: AIADMK's C Chandrasekaran currently represents seat

Senthamangalam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu

Senthamangalam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Senthamangalam constituency had a total of 2,29,911 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Senthamangalam in the previous Assembly election was 82.60 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, C Chandrasekaran of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Senthamangalam seat. He won 90,964 votes, as against 78,016 votes won by his main rival K Ponnusamy of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In the 2011 election, R Santhi of the Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam had won the Senthamangalam seat.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).