Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Sattur profile: AIADMK's SG Subramanian won seat in 2016 polls

Sattur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Sattur constituency had a total of 2,24,931 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Sattur in the previous Assembly election was 78.22 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, SG Subramanian of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) party won the Sattur seat. He won 71,513 votes, as against 67,086 votes won by his main rival Srinivasan V of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

This Assembly seat was won by the RB Udhaya Kumar of AIADMK party in the 2011 Assembly elections by beating A Kadarkarairaj of DMK.

The Sattur Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).