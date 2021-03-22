Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Sankari profile: AIADMK's S Raja won constituency in 2016

Sankari is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Salem district of Tamil Nadu

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Sankari constituency had a total of 2,56,847 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Sankari in the previous Assembly election was 84.04 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, S Raja of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Sankari seat. He won 96,202 votes, as against 58,828 votes won by his main rival TK Rajeswaran of the Indian National Congress (INC).

In the 2011 election, P Vijayalakshmi of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Sankari seat by defeating Veerapandi S Arumugam of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The Sankari Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).