Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Sankari profile: AIADMK's S Raja won constituency in 2016
Sankari is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Salem district of Tamil Nadu
Sankari is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Salem district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Sankari constituency had a total of 2,56,847 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Sankari in the previous Assembly election was 84.04 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, S Raja of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Sankari seat. He won 96,202 votes, as against 58,828 votes won by his main rival TK Rajeswaran of the Indian National Congress (INC).
In the 2011 election, P Vijayalakshmi of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Sankari seat by defeating Veerapandi S Arumugam of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
The Sankari Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Viluppuram profile: AIADMK's CV Shanmugam currently represents seat
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Viluppuram constituency had a total of 2,47,327 registered voters
Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Vikravandi profile: AIADMK's Muthamil Selvan R currently represents seat
Vikravandi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Viluppuram district of Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Tindivanam profile: DMK's P Seethapathy currently represents constituency
Tindivanam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Viluppuram district of Tamil Nadu