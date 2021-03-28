Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Sankarankovil (SC) profile: AIADMK's Rajalakshmi M won seat in 2016

Sankarankovil is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu

Sankarankovil is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Tenkasi Lok Sabha constituency. It is a Scheduled Caste reserved constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Sankarankovil constituency had a total of 2,33,672 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Sankarankovil in the previous Assembly election was 75.97 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Rajalakshmi M of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Sankarankovil seat. He won 78,751 votes, as against 64,262 votes won by his main rival Anbumani G of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In the 2011 Assembly elections, Karuppasamy C of AIADMK won this seat by beating Umamaheswari M of DMK.

The Sankarankovil Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).