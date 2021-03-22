Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Salem (West) profile: AIADMK's G Venkatachalam currently represents constituency

Salem (West) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Salem district of Tamil Nadu

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Salem (West) constituency had a total of 2,71,212 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Salem (West) in the previous Assembly election was 74.66 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, G Venkatachalam of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Salem (West) seat. He won 80,755 votes, as against 73,508 votes won by his main rival C Panner Selvam of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In the 2011 election, G Venkatachalam of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Salem (West) seat by defeating NR Rajendra of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).