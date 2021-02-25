Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Saidapet profile: DMK's MA Subramanian won seat in 2016

Saidapet is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu

Saidapet Assembly Election 2021: Saidapet is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Chennai (South) Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Saidapet constituency had a total of 2,69,921 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Saidapet in the previous Assembly election was 59.64 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, MA Subramanian of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Saidapet seat. While the DMK's candidate got 47.18 percent votes, his closest rival from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won 37.51 percent votes.

The Saidapet Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).