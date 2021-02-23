Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Royapuram profile: Former Speaker D Jayakumar currently represents constituency

Royapuram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu

Royapuram Assembly Election 2021: Royapuram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Chennai (North) Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Royapuram constituency had a total of 1,59,349 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Royapuram in the previous Assembly election was 70.58 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, D Jayakumar of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Royapuram seat. He won 55,205 votes, as against 47,174 votes won by R Manohar of the Indian National Congress.

In the 2011 election, D Jayakumar of the AIADMK had won the Royapuram seat by beating R Manohar of the INC.

The Royapuram Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).