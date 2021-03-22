Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Rasipuram profile: AIADMK's V Saroja won constituency in 2016

Rasipuram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Rasipuram constituency had a total of 2,21,806 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Rasipuram in the previous Assembly election was 84.25 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Dr V Saroja of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Rasipuram seat. She won 86,901 votes, as against 77,270 votes won by her main rival VP Duraisamy of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In the 2011 election, P Dhanapal of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Rasipuram seat.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).