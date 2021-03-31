Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Rajapalayam profile: DMK's S Thangappandian won seat in 2016 polls

Rajapalayam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu

Rajapalayam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Rajapalayam constituency had a total of 2,24,407 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Rajapalayam in the previous Assembly election was 76.61 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, S Thangappandian of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party won the Rajapalayam seat. He won 74,787 votes, as against 69,985 votes won by his main rival Shyam AAS of of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK).

This Assembly seat was won by the K Gopalsamy of AIADMK in the 2011 Assembly elections by beating S Thangapandian of DMK).

The Rajapalayam Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).